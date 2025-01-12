Two further arrests in murder investigation

A cordon was in place after a man was found dead in Allenton [BBC]

A further two arrests have been made as part of a murder investigation.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, at 13:45 GMT on Thursday.

Derbyshire Police said 47-year-old Anthony Tipper, known as Tony, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two arrests had previously been made and on Sunday the force said two further men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The two men who were previously arrested are both in their 50s and also from Derby.

Police said one remained in custody while another had been released on bail.

Anthony Tipper was found at a property on Thursday [Derbyshire Police]

The force said Mr Tipper's family continued to be supported by specialist officers.

Detectives have appealed for CCTV footage that covers Witney Close, Glossop Street, Crowshaw Street, and Abingdon Street between 13:45 on Thursday and 23:00 on Wednesday.

