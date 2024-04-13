Two gas station attendants are dead, another critically wounded, in Miami area shooting.

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting at a Miami-area gas station.

According to Miami police spokesman, Officer Michael Vega, three men were shot just after midnight Saturday in the 1700 block of Northwest 54th Street in Liberty City. When police arrived they found two of the men, employees of a Chevron gas station, dead from gunshot wounds and a third man injured.

The shooter ran away.

Police identified the Chevron employees as Shahbaz Hussain, 51, and Shamun Shaukat, 42.

The third gunshot victim, Elijah Shorter, 57, is in critical condition at Jackson.

Vega said the shooter argued with the attendants inside the station. The man shot Hussain and Shaukat, killing them, and shot Shorter, who was also inside the station’s convenience store.

In addition to the Chevron gas station and a Liberty Tires on the property, the street corner houses a six-story apartment complex and a Snappers seafood restaurant across the street.

Police are investigating. The streets are open and “there is no danger to the public,” Vega said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.