Two Groups Are Trying To Get Abortion Amendment And Foia Law Changes On Nov Ballot
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after two more tribes banished her this week over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies will affect her chances to become Donald Trump's running mate bec
Donald Trump attacked his hush money trial prosecutor and judge at a New Jersey rally. He claimed he was being indicted on "bullshit" charges.
"Years of erratic and irresponsible policies, excessive Communist Party control and undelivered promises of reform have created a dead-end Chinese economy of weak domestic consumer demand and slowing growth."
The “Real Time” host also says liberals irritate him, but conservatives alarm him, adding he speaks “for the normies” The post Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president also praised the "late, great" (fictional) serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey
Former President Donald Trump could owe more than $100 million in taxes as a result of a yearslong Internal Revenue Service inquiry into claims of huge losses on his Chicago skyscraper, The New York Times and ProPublica reported Saturday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesIn a surprise shake-up to his cabinet, Vladimir Putin has sacked his defense minister Sergei Shoigu in favor of a civilian economist with no military experience, according to the Kremlin. The 68-year-old Shoigu was “relieved” of the position he has held since 2012 on Sunday, moved over to become secretary of Russia’s Security Council. He will also oversee Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission, a Kremlin spokesperson said. In his stead, Putin has appo
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said Sunday that his past remarks about then-candidate Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election were “wrong.” CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Vance on a tweet that he posted in 2016 when the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump surfaced that stated, “Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us. When we apologize for this…
A wargame followed through on Trump's threat of the US quitting NATO and what would happen next.
At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.
Not even the threats against Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021 are making Republicans think twice about being Donald Trump’s vice president.
The British Ministry of Defence said: "Such errors have destructive and lethal consequences for the Russian population."
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.
EDMONTON — The second official Alberta NDP leadership debate saw five candidates eagerly agreeing with each other, until Naheed Nenshi was forced to defend against more attacks on his record as the mayor of Calgary. Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan, who is among the candidates vying for the helm of Rachel Notley's Opposition party, asked why the former mayor signed a letter in 2019 asking the United Conservative Government to sidestep union agreements. The unearthed letter drew
A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson told BI: "It is the longstanding policy of successive governments not to comment on UK Special Forces."
The Philippines said on Saturday it has deployed ships to a disputed area in the South China Sea, where it accused China of building "an artificial island" in an escalating maritime row. The coast guard sent a ship "to monitor the supposed illegal activities of China, creating 'an artificial island'," the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement, adding two other vessels were in rotational deployment in the area. Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela told a forum there had been "small-scale reclamation" of the Sabina Shoal, which Manila calls Escoda, and that China was "the most probable actor".
The exodus of Palestinians from Gaza’s last refuge accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern city of Rafah. Israel also pounded the territory’s devastated north, where some Hamas militants have regrouped in areas the military said it had cleared months ago. Rafah is considered Hamas' last stronghold.
Stormy Daniels and former Trump aides testified in the hush money criminal trial. See the photos, documents and books lawyers used as evidence.
JERUSALEM — After Hamas attacked Israel in October, igniting the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli leaders described the group’s most senior official in the territory, Yehia Sinwar, as a “dead man walking.” Considering him an architect of the raid, Israel has portrayed Sinwar’s assassination as a major goal of its devastating counterattack. Seven months later, Sinwar’s survival is emblematic of the failures of Israel’s war, which has ravaged much of Gaza but left Hamas’ top leadership largely intac