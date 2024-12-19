Two Guantanamo Bay detainees back in Malaysia, will undergo rehabilitation, Bernama reports

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Two Malaysians who were detained in Guantanamo Bay since 2006 have safely arrived in Malaysia and will undergo a rehabilitation process before being reintegrated into society, state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday, citing the Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain.

The U.S Department of Defense on Wednesday announced the repatriation of Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep to Malaysia.

The men had each pleaded guilty to multiple offenses before a military commission, the defense department said in a statement, adding that they have completed the requirements for responsible transfer.

The two men pleaded guilty to offences that included murder in violation of laws on war, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, conspiracy, and destruction of property, according to the defense department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Razarudin said both men would undergo a rehabilitation process before reuniting with their families.

"Everyone deserves a second chance, and the Royal Malaysia Police will ensure they achieve it," he was quoted as saying.

He added that both individuals were received in good and healthy condition and had displayed a positive and open attitude towards the evaluation and rehabilitation process.

“They are very grateful to return home and finally reunite with their families. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed them to undergo an assessment process and subsequently enter a comprehensive rehabilitation phase before reintegrating into society," he said.

On Wednesday, Malaysia's Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution confirmed the government had received the two Guantanamo Bay detainees and said the process was based on the principles of human rights and universal justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saifuddin added that the government had planned a comprehensive reintegration programme specifically for both individuals, which includes support services, welfare, and health screenings.

(Reporting by Ashley Tang; Editing by Michael Perry)