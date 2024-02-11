Two and a Half Men star addresses possibility of a reboot

Michael Yarish

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer has addressed the unlikely possibility of a reboot.

The actor played Charlie Sheen's on-screen brother Alan Harper in the hit CBS sitcom, which ran from 2003 to 2015.

During a recent appearance on The View, Cryer was asked if he would be up for returning to the show, now that Sheen and producer Chuck Lorre have rekindled their friendship.

"Oh gosh, oh gosh. Yeah, I don't know how that happens," said Cryer. "I mean the thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years but he's doing a lot better, which obviously I am happy about.

"And obviously, Chuck Lorre, who produced Two and a Half Men... one of the hardest things for him when Two and a Half Men fell apart the way it did was he really felt he was friends with Charlie.

"And that he lost that was really hard for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely."

Sheen was fired from the show in 2011, following a public feud with the showrunner. The pair have since mended their relationship while working on the comedy Bookie together.

Cryer went on to explain why he personally wouldn't want to reprise his role in a potential reboot.

"The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was like the highest-paid actor in television — probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet he blew it up," he said.

"So you kinda have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time. If there was a one-off or..."

