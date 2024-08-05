Two homeless men were stabbed in the face in Sacramento. Here’s what we know

Two men experiencing homelessness continued to recover Monday after they were stabbed in the face early Sunday in an encampment in an unincorporated area of Sacramento.

The stabbing was reported about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area near El Camino and Howe avenues, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

A homeless man in his 60s called 911 to report he’d been stabbed in the face, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a second victim, a homeless man in his 30s, who also had been stabbed in the face. Sheriff’s officials said the second victim was unresponsive, so deputies deputies began administering first aid and resuscitated him.

Medics arrived and took both stabbing victims to a hospital. Sheriff’s officials on Sunday said the man in his 30s was listed in critical condition at the hospital, and the other victim was expected to survive his injuries.

On Monday morning, Gandhi said the man in his 30s was continuing to receive treatment at the hospital. He said detectives did not have any suspect descriptions to release at this time.

Investigators asked anyone with relevant information about this stabbing to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.