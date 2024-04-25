Two horses which bolted through central London in a 'serious condition'

Two horses which bolted and charged through central London on Wednesday are in a "serious condition", a minister has said.

The Household Cavalry said the animals - which were taking part in what the army called a "routine exercise" in the Belgravia area - were spooked by builders dropping rubble from a height "right next to them".

Defence minister James Cartlidge told Sky News on Thursday morning: "There were five horses. They have all been recovered.

"Three of them are fine, two of them are unfortunately in a relatively serious condition and obviously we will be monitoring that condition."

He added: "They are in a serious condition, but as I understand, still alive."

The minister also confirmed the names of the two animals, Vida and Quaker.

