Two in hospital after care home evacuated and hazard response team called

Two people have been taken to hospital after a care home in Dorset was evacuated and a hazard response team called.

South Western Ambulance Service said they were called at 5.20am on Wednesday to an incident in Swanage, sending a hazard response team, 10 double-crewed ambulances and “a significant number of additional resources”.

“Two patients were conveyed by land ambulance to Poole Hospital,” a spokesperson added.

People living near the scene in Ulwell Road saw Gainsborough Care Home residents being taken out of the building, some in wheelchairs.

Dorset Police said they could not yet confirm any details of the incident.

The home, run by Agincare, has 48 residents, all elderly and some with dementia.

All of the residents were taken to a nearby church hall.

The family of one resident was called by the company on Wednesday morning and told that everyone was “fine”.

Gas distribution company SGN said they were called to the care home earlier today as the national gas emergency service for the south of England.

“Our engineers are waiting for access to the building to complete safety checks,” a spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident.”

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to the scene to assist ambulance crews at 7.47am, with two fire crews also called in from Winchester, which lies 60 miles from Swanage in the neighbouring county of Hampshire.

They said: “We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester, along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IoW FRS).

“Firefighters are working with Dorset Police, South West Ambulance Service and other partners to resolve this incident.”

More follows on this breaking news story...