Two in hospital after UK nuclear sub shipyard fire

Christy Cooney - BBC News and Jason Arunn Murugesu - BBC News, North East and Cumbria
Two people are in hospital after a "significant fire" broke out at the BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the site, where the UK's nuclear submarines are built, at about 00:44 GMT on Wednesday.

Those taken to hospital were said to be suffering suspected smoke inhalation.

Cumbria Police said there was "no nuclear risk".

Police said the Devonshire Dock Hall, the site's main building facility, had been evacuated and everyone inside had been accounted for.

Local residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed, the force added.

A road closure is also in place at the nearby Michaelson Bridge.

'Metallic smell of smoke'

BBC Radio Cumbria's Jennie Dennett, who is near the scene, said there was "no sign of fire now" but the doors of the Devonshire Dock Hall were open to clear the smoke.

"There is a metallic smell of smoke in the air", she said.

There was also "a lot of confusion" from shipyard workers arriving for their shifts as to which parts of the site were open and whether or not they should go, she added.

Images circulating on social media, and purportedly shot at the shipyard, showed large flames and thick smoke coming from a tall white building overnight.

A side view of a large hanger that makes up part of the BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness. The hanger backs onto a small port of water.
[Getty Images]

Covering around six acres, the hall is the second-largest indoor shipbuilding complex of its kind in Europe, according to BAE Systems.

The craft to have been built in the hall include the four Vanguard Class submarines that make up the UK's Trident nuclear programme.

Four new nuclear submarines from the Dreadnought Class are currently being built at the site and are due to replace the Vanguard submarines in the early 2030s.

And the last of the Royal Navy's seven new nuclear-powered submarines, part of the Astute Class, is also being built at the site.

BAE Systems has been contacted for comment.

Contacted for additional comment, the Ministry of Defence referred the BBC to BAE Systems while the incident was ongoing.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

