Two iconic London landmarks were lit up with projections on human evolution

Two of London's most famous landmarks were transformed with giant projections telling the history of human evolution. London’s County Hall and the London Eye were transformed with a surprise multimedia show celebrating invention. Using the latest projection mapping and hologauze technology, it took onlookers through the key milestones of human evolution from early man through to the age of invention. The journey started in the Stone Age and ended with emerging AI technologies, while also exploring ancient civilisations, the rise of the Renaissance, and the Industrial Revolution – before giving a glimpse into the potential future of human innovation. The display was commissioned by Samsung to celebrate the launch of the new Galaxy S25 series which offers an AI companion that aims to change the way people interact with their phones.