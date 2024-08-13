Two injured after escaping house fire via window

Fire crews were called in the early hours of Tuesday [Isaac Chenery/BBC]

Two people have been taken to hospital after escaping a house fire by jumping out a window.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Portman Road, in Ipswich, at about 05:15 BST where they found flames on the ground floor and first floor.

Four crews extinguished the fire without it spreading to other properties and remain on the scene to ensure it stays out.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An adult man and woman, who had sustained lower limb injuries from jumping from the house, were transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.”

Station manager, Alex Smith, said the service would work alongside the police to investigate the cause of the fire, near to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road home.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links