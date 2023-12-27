Two injured in multi-vehicle Hatfield Tunnel crash

Two people were seriously injured when six vehicles collided in a motorway tunnel, police said.

It happened on the A1(M) in the Hatfield Tunnel, Hertfordshire, at about 13:25 GMT on Boxing Day, closing the road at junction three.

Witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage were urged to come forward.

Mark Gardner from the Hertfordshire road policing unit said: "Our inquiries are continuing and I am appealing for any witnesses to please get in touch."

"If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dashcam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist with our investigation," he added.

"Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience while we carried out investigations at the scene as the road remained closed for some time."

