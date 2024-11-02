Two injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

(Reuters) - At least two people were wounded in an overnight Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, city officials said on Saturday.

Debris from downed drones struck three city districts, damaging residential buildings and starting fires, according to military administrator Serhiy Popko.

The attack was still ongoing on Saturday morning, authorities said, with Reuters correspondents reporting hearing explosions in and around the city.

Russia has carried out regular airstrikes on Ukrainian towns and cities behind the front lines of the war which began when Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

Kyiv's military said on Friday that Moscow's forces had launched more than 2,000 drones at civilian and military targets across Ukraine in October alone.

Russia has denied aiming at civilians and said power facilities are legitimate targets when they are part of Ukrainian military infrastructure.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Additional reporting by Gleb Garanich and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)