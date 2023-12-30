Two injured in stabbing at south Fort Worth group home, according to police

Two men were injured Saturday morning during a stabbing at a group home in south Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Natalie Drive around 11:40 a.m. Two men had gotten into an argument, and one of them stabbed the other, police said. The victim also inflicted minor lacerations on the suspect.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The Crime Investigations Unit has been notified about the incident, officials said.

