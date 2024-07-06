Two injured in York shooting

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Large amount of lobster dumped along highway east of North Bay, Ont.: police
BONFIELD, ONT. — Ontario Provincial Police say they found a large amount of lobster that had been dumped along a highway east of North Bay. Police say they received calls about lobster on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Bonfield on Tuesday. They say it was disposed of "for unknown reasons." Officers are reminding the public that it's illegal to litter or dump items along the highway. They say it can also cause safety issues when it attracts wildlife to the road. Police are asking anyone with infor
- USA TODAY
How police rescued a woman from a ritual killing amid massive Mexican trafficking network
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
- People
Police Say Pa. Girl, 12, Died After Abuse Committed By Her Father And His Girlfriend. Her Sisters Want Change
Malinda Hoagland died in May. She was emaciated, weighing just 50 lbs., and had several broken bones
- People
Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Got Frustrated When Her Son, 1, Couldn't Walk by Himself. Now He's Charged with Murder
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
- The Canadian Press
Man dead after shooting partner in Woodstock, Ont.; police investigating
WOODSTOCK, ONT. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a man is dead after he shot his partner outside a home then suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the woman is recovering in hospital after Thursday's daylight shooting in a suburban part of the small city about 60 kilometres west of Hamilton. Woodstock police did not immediately say how the man was shot, or whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but an inspector did say he shot the woman first. A police news release says there is no t
- USA TODAY
Tennessee girl reported missing last month found dead; investigation underway
In Tennessee, the Hendersonville Police Department identified the remains of a found July 3 as that of Trinity Bostic, 17, reported missing last week.
- USA TODAY
Mexican cartels are diversifying business beyond drugs. Here's where they are profiting
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
- The Canadian Press
Arizona man pleads guilty to murder in wife's death less than a week after reporting her missing
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Less than a week after an Arizona man reported his wife missing, launching an expansive search that quickly turned into a criminal investigation, he admitted to killing her and pleaded guilty to murder, authorities announced Friday.
- The Canadian Press
2 teenagers die while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach, police say
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
- CBC
Tipping, in this economy? How tipping culture is evolving
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
- People
Texas Mom Arrested After Leaving 3 Kids — Ages 4, 2 and 1 Month — in Hot Car While Shopping
The woman was reportedly charged with three counts of child endangerment and was released on bond
- People
Brittany Mahomes Wears $6,000+ Gucci Outfit for Wimbledon Date with Husband Patrick
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended the July 5 Wimbledon matches in sleek ensembles complete with oversize sunglasses
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Defending champion Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele highlight loaded field for 2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Here are the players in the field for the Genesis.
- The Daily Beast
Pope Excommunicates Trump-Loving Ultra-Conservative
The Vatican on Friday informed a Donald Trump-supporting archbishop that he is being excommunicated for refusing to recognize Pope Francis' authority after years of outspoken public attacks.Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative who served as the Vatican’s diplomat to Washington, D.C. between 2011 and 2016, was formally accused last month of schism, which is one of the most serious offenses in canon law. Schism is “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the memb
- Global News
Man charged after fatal Gardiner Expressway crash that killed woman and injured toddler
Vance Kong, 48, has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision after a fatal crash on the Gardiner Expressway. As Catherine McDonald reports, a 40-year-old woman was killed in the rear-end collision and 2 others were injured including a toddler.
- The Canadian Press
Canada beats Venezuela in extra round of penalty kicks, reaches semifinals in 1st Copa America
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Canada hasn't scored much on the way to the semifinals of its first Copa America.
- Football Espana
Spain starter available to face France after UEFA yellow card gaffe revealed
Spain were delirious after defeating Germany in dramatic fashion on Friday, thus securing their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. However, the victory did not come without a cloud, with Pedri (in...
- The Canadian Press
Doctors excited about targeted prostate cancer therapy, but can't prescribe it yet
Dale Cousins was thrilled when he saw his body scans from before and after a new prostate cancer treatment.
- Hello!
Prince William and equerry react to cheeky royal sign at Switzerland match
Prince William made an appearance at the England v Switzerland game on Saturday for a very tense quarter-finals match
- The Canadian Press
22-year-old man arrested in deadly Toronto transit stabbing, 19-year-old also charged
Police say they have made two arrests in the deadly afternoon stabbing of a 39-year-old man at a Toronto subway station.