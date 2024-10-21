Two jailed for machete fight in beer garden

Two men have been jailed after a fight in a pub led to one of them being slashed with a machete.

Cameron Reilly, 23, and Daniel Woodley, 31, were drinking in a bar in Frodingham Road in Scunthorpe on 31 July when a "violent altercation" broke out.

Reilly pulled a small machete from his waistband and slashed Woodley across his arm before chasing him into the busy main road, Humberside Police said.

The attacker ran off leaving Woodley, bleeding from his injury, to walk off in the other direction.

Later, Reilly was drinking in another pub when Woodley entered and attacked him.

"Reilly once again pulled the machete out of his waistband and chased Woodley back to the busy pub garden," police said.

Officers arrested the pair in the beer garden.

At an earlier hearing at Grimsby Crown Court, Reilly, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Woodley, of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Det Con Scott Massey said: “Reilly and Woodley are violent individuals who caused havoc in a public place whilst innocent bystanders were trying to enjoy their night out in the local pub.

“Reilly left the house that day armed with a machete with the intent to use it at whatever opportunity he was given. Woodley then quickly responded with a violent vendetta in a public place."

