Two Just Stop Oil activists arrested for protest at Heathrow Airport

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after coating Heathrow’s Terminal 5 in orange paint as the environmental protesters continue to target airports.

The protest group said Phoebe Plummer, 22, and Jane Touil, 58, entered Heathrow shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday and painted the entrance hall to Terminal 5, as well as the departure boards in the departures lounge.

Police and security arrived on scene within minutes and proceeded to cordon off the area.

(Just Stop Oil)

(Just Stop Oil)

The Metropolitan Police confirmed two Just Stop Oil activists were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following the protest.The force said officers remain in the area to deal with any further offences.

Last week Just Stop Oil activist Ms Plummer was told to be prepared for jail after she was found guilty of throwing Heinz tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece at the National Gallery in October 2022.She will be sentenced on September 27 alongside Anna Holland, who was also found guilty.

On Monday Just Stop Oil protesters also tried to block departure gates at Gatwick Airport before they were arrested and removed.

Police responded to a report that protesters were demonstrating near the security entrance at the South Terminal in Gatwick Airport at around 8am on Monday.

Phoebe Plummer (left) was found guilty of throwing Heinz tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece in October 2022 (Just Stop Oil)

Phoebe Plummer threw soup on to glass protecting the Van Gogh’s Sunflowers as it hung in London’s National Gallery (AP)

Sussex Police said eight people were arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and no disruption was caused by the protests.

Passengers could be seen carrying their luggage over the protesters and the airport was not disrupted.

The protesters have been targeting airports as part of the “Oil Kills international uprising”.

Just Stop Oil said 21 groups have protested at 18 airports across Europe, Canada and the US.

The group said in a statement: “This summer, areas of key importance to the fossil fuel economy will be declared sites of civil resistance around the world.”

More to follow.