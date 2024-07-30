Two Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow Airport

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·1 min read

Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after they sprayed orange paint on departure boards at Heathrow Airport.

The Metropolitan Police said the pair were held on suspicion of criminal damage.

Officers “remain in the area to deal with any further offences”, the force added.

The incident happened inside Terminal 5 on Tuesday morning.

Climate activists have repeatedly targeted airports around the world in recent days.

