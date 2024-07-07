Two kids, one adult hurt in hot air balloon accident in Williams
Three people, including two kids, are hurt after a sudden wind gust caused a hot air balloon accident at a hotel in Williams Saturday morning.
Three people, including two kids, are hurt after a sudden wind gust caused a hot air balloon accident at a hotel in Williams Saturday morning.
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
Tabatha Sullivent and her family were celebrating her daughter’s 15th birthday at the south Texas beach when their world turned upside down.
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
Five people, including two young children and an infant, were killed in two separate crashes just hours apart on the same western Saskatchewan highway Friday afternoon, police say.The first was a crash between a van and truck on Highway 4, between Cochin and North Battleford, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP said.Three people in the van from Flying Dust First Nation — a 48-year-old woman who was driving and two boys, ages five and six — were killed. One other van passenger and the driver of the
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Less than a week after an Arizona man reported his wife missing, launching an expansive search that quickly turned into a criminal investigation, he admitted to killing her and pleaded guilty to murder, authorities announced Friday.
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved into the the Gulf of Mexico Friday and took aim at the south Texas coast after battering Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Texas officials issued disaster declarations and urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
The fallout continues for celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, who was arrested June 28 in Minnesota for threatening to kill his girlfriend. A nonprofit in St. Paul said Friday that it’s canceling its partnership with Sutherland to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, which the nonprofit’s trust bought when the cafe’s owners …
This population of people has grown faster in South Carolina than the rest of the U.S., new Census data shows. Here’s what’s happening.
MONTREAL — Police in Quebec City say a man suspected of having close ties to the leader of Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia has been arrested. City police spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Lévesque says 28-year-old Guillaume St-Louis Bernier was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., by the RCMP on June 30 following a police stop. A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for St-Louis Bernier in March for drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges. St-Louis Bernier is considered a “close a
The teenagers have been identified as 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed and 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed of the Bronx
Prince William looks set to make a poignant visit to a homelessness centre in the coming months with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Get all the details...
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
A newborn baby girl who was abandoned in a Texas ditch and left to die went unidentified for 23 years until authorities say they recently identified and charged her mother.
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month was laid to rest Saturday.
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.