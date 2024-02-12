Two killed in crash that leaves another driver hospitalized, SC Highway Patrol says

Two people were killed Saturday in a crash that left another person hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11 p.m. in Fairfield County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2011 Nissan sedan was driving west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 321 Business, according to Pye. At an intersection, the Nissan collided with a 2020 Toyota sedan that was driving north on U.S. 321, Pye said.

Both the driver and a passenger in the Nissan died, according to Pye.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Nissan driver and passenger.

The Toyota driver was hurt and taken to an area hospital, Pye said. Further information on that driver’s condition was not available.

Pye said the driver was the only person in the Toyota, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 75 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Fairfield County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 15 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.