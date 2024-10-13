Two killed in Mahaska County crash

Latest Stories
- CBC
3 dead in highway crash between Niagara transit bus, truck: OPP
Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a Niagara transit bus and a pickup truck on a Welland, Ont., highway Saturday night, police say.Just before 10:30 p.m., police and other emergency crews responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision on Highway 58 in Welland, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said at the scene Saturday.Police found a transit bus had collided head-on with a pickup truck, he said.The collision caused the pickup truck to roll over and burst
- BANG Showbiz
Kanye West ‘told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother’
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
- ABC News
Suspect captured in killing of off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy who attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident
A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
- LA Times
Abcarian: Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation looked bad at the time. It was even worse
The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.
- CNN
Body parts found in Colorado freezer identified as 16-year-old girl, missing since 2005
The human remains discovered in the freezer of a Colorado home in January have been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005, according to local authorities.
- BBC
'Much-loved' father died in multi-vehicle crash in Airdrie
Police have named a man who died when his car crashed with the bus and two other cars in Airdrie town centre.
- BuzzFeed
25 People Who Died With Their Secrets...Only To Be Revealed After Their Death
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
- LA Times
Disturbing video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacking Cassie is now at center of his sex abuse case
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
- Moneywise
This Colorado woman, 78, bumped an officer's vehicle inside a car wash and was ticketed for careless driving
But can the police really do that on private property?
- The Canadian Press
Texas man held in Las Vegas in deadly 2020 Nevada-Arizona shooting rampage pleads guilty
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
- People
Teen Went Shopping for an Anniversary Gift by Herself. A Predator Was Lurking in the Parking Lot
In 2007, Kelsey Smith, 18, was kidnapped from a Target parking lot in Kansas and strangled with her own belt
- BBC
Ukrainian journalist, 27, who chronicled Russian occupation dies in prison
Viktoriia Roshchyna had been detained last year while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
- GOBankingRates
6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money
Considering investing in an SUV? While many buyers will seek out inexpensive models to fit their budgets, it's worth exploring some of the pricier SUVs on the market as their longevity is often worth...
- The Canadian Press
Woman pleads guilty to trying to smuggle 29 turtles across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.
- USA TODAY
This dog sat in a road until a car stopped, then led man into woods to save injured human
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.
- People
Man, 59, Mauled to Death by Multiple Dogs During 'Horrific' Attack in N.Y.: Police
Authorities identified the victim of the attack as Schenectady resident James Provost
- CBC
Another appeal denied for notorious New York sex offender who committed crimes in N.S.
New York's Supreme Court has turned down an attempt by a notorious sex offender with ties to Nova Scotia to have a 2022 parole decision that keeps him incarcerated thrown out.The decision comes as William Shrubsall, 53, faces another parole hearing later this month.On the third day of a 1996 trial in Niagara Falls, N.Y., for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Shrubsall did not show up. His lawyer announced his client had left a suicide note saying he was going to jump into Niagara Falls. This w
- People
Landon Barker Didn't Have 'Any Knowledge' of Diddy-Themed Party Where He Was Spotted, Source Says: 'He Did Not Participate'
Photos shared online show the son of Travis Barker at a party that featured a baby oil-themed bottle service
- People
Man Killed in Colorado Mine Incident That Trapped 23 Others Has Been Identified as Guide Who Worked There
Officials said they are still investigating what led to Patrick Weier’s death after an elevator in the mine malfunctioned
- People
Remains Found at Recently Sold Colorado Home Identified as Teen Girl Who Hadn’t Been Seen Since 2005
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the human remains that were found in a newly purchased home earlier this year belong to 16-year-old Amanda Overstreet