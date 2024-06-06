Two killed in sports car crash at private B.C. racetrack: RCMP

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OLIVER, B.C. — Police say two people died when a sports car crashed at a luxury private motorsports club in Oliver, B.C.

A statement from the RCMP says the driver of a sports car participating in a private event Wednesday at the Area 27 Motorsports Park failed to navigate a turn and hit a cement barrier at high speed.

Police say both the driver and passenger died from their injuries.

Cpl. James Grandy says in the statement that criminality is not believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash and the matter is now being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Grandy says no further information is being made available.

Area 27's website says it offers "a Grand Prix lifestyle with luxurious amenities" including a 4.83-kilometre circuit with 16 corners.

It says the track was designed by Canadian former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

