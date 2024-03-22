Two killed, two others injured in crash in area of Main Street and Humboldt Parkway
Buffalo police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred just before 12:15 a.m. at Main Street and Humboldt Parkway.
Buffalo police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred just before 12:15 a.m. at Main Street and Humboldt Parkway.
One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Tuesday night. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. (CBC)Police say one man is dead and another is seriously injured following a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. Members of the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. A Subaru Impreza and GMC pickup truck collided
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train Wednesday morning in the Municipality of Lakeshore.It happened around 6 a.m. near Old Tecumseh Road in the town of Puce.The train was bound for Toronto when it hit what VIA Rail called in a statement a "trespasser.""Our thoughts, of course, are with those affected by this incident," the transportation company sent in an email.Police say the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday at Old Tecumseh Road
A hot air balloon blew into a power line and crashed Wednesday along a highway near Rochester, Minnesota. Firefighters say the people on the balloon weren't seriously hurt
Japan Airlines announced plans to order more Boeing planes Thursday but it’s not the show of confidence investors might initially expect.
Elon Musk's Tesla cars are probably the most well-known electric vehicles (EVs), thanks mostly to the company's founder's fame and the tremendous publicity and aura around his brand. Check Out: 10...
Are you shopping around for a reliable used car? You're in luck. In an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show, money expert Rachel Cruze revealed which 10 high-quality used cars can be purchased for under...
The Biden administration is banking the old “if you build it they will come” approach to cudgel the auto industry away from gas-burning cars. It also seems to recognize a giant problem at the heart of the long-awaited EV revolution: Americans don’t really want them.
Three people were riding in the basket of the hot air balloon when it hit a gust of wind.
While different people have different needs for their cars -- some might want family-friendly vehicles while others may want sporty, fun rides -- everyone has the same basic metrics for satisfaction....
Alan Joyce, the former CEO of Qantas, once said he could operate two Boeing 787 Dreamliners for less than the cost of one A380.
Having an open mind about brand reputation, space, performance, looks and even price is a great thing to carry when you're on the prowl for a used car. However, having detailed reliability data from...
The best used cars to buy in 2023 include small and midsize cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, and even a couple of used electric cars.
LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — One of Vermont's historic covered bridges has fallen under threat from modern technology. Box truck drivers relying on GPS continually crash through Lyndon's 140-year-old Miller’s Run bridge despite signs, including a flashing one, to deter vehicles that are too tall or too heavy from crossing. Drivers can face a fine of $5,000 from the town, plus state penalties. Still, the bridge keeps getting whacked. “GPS is the most general excuse that is given by drivers that do hit the
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced new automobile emissions standards Wednesday that officials called the most ambitious plan ever to cut planet-warming emissions from passenger vehicles. The new rules relax initial tailpipe limits proposed last year but eventually get close to the same strict standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency. The rules come as sales of electric vehicles, which are needed to meet the standards, have begun to slow. The auto industry cited
Aviation emissions have doubled in the last 30 years - faster than any other transport sector.
A Texas man was arrested after boarding a Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City on Sunday without a ticket, instead using a photo he took of another passenger’s boarding pass while they were not looking, according to court documents.
The TTC, along with two major transit operators, is asking the federal government to deliver already-approved funding in its upcoming budget or risk putting transit projects and service in jeopardy.The Toronto Transit Commission, Société de transport de Montréal and Metro Vancouver's TransLink released their joint federal budget submission Tuesday, calling for help meeting "current priority needs" and planning for future demands.If the funds aren't delivered in early 2024 and are doled out in 20
The victims were identified as Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, Matilde Ramos Pinto and their two sons
If you think you'll always have a car payment, Dave Ramsey says think again. The personal finance expert who has sold millions of copies of his best-selling book, "The Total Money Makeover,"...
The truck had been left running while parked at a gas pump of a 76 station, according to police. The case is under investigation.