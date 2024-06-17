Two kittens recovering after testing positive for panleukopenia
Two kittens are now in much healthier condition after testing positive for the contagious panleukopenia virus, according to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
Dramatic video footage shows an elk running for its life while being chased by a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, but the elk's odds of survival suddenly improve.
Dooma, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was caught on camera nailing her owner's exercises
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
A Sunshine Coast homeowner has been fined $70,000 for illegally dredging a creek and destroying fish habitat in Roberts Creek.George I. Winkler pleaded guilty to two counts of Fisheries Act offences, activities other than fishing that result in death to fish, and harmful alteration or disruption or destruction of fish habitat.On two separate occasions, Winkler hired workers to dredge sections of Stephens Creek, which runs through a property he and his family own, causing fish death and habitat l
There's nothing like the smell of a Home Depot, especially the garden section.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
Whether your priority is weight loss, blood sugar management, women's health or brain health, there's a nut for you.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
Heat warnings in effect across Ontario & Quebec with dangerous heat and humidex on the way for a long stretch of 5-7 days. Thunderstorm threat also builds this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
This week will bring weather extremes: A baking heat wave in the Midwest and East to a taste of winter in the Rockies.
Here’s what to know.
Aerial footage of humpback whales shows how efficiently they can twist and turn their huge bodies.
At the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress and Exhibition in Shanghai last week, more than 300 companies from countries including China, Japan, Korea and Canada came to showcase their latest technology and products. Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which emit only water, have attracted increasing attention from policymakers and companies seeking to decarbonise to limit global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Some carmakers consider hydro