Two L.A. County children abducted by parents found after two-week search, authorities say

A brother and sister who authorities say were abducted by their parents weeks ago during a supervised visit in South Los Angeles have been found, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Willow, 2, and Wyman, 4, were discovered missing earlier this month after a visit to their home by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. The two had been living in foster care since last year, when their newborn sibling tested positive for drugs, ABC7 previously reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, their parents — Tiffany Bryant, 39, and David James, 53 — fled with the children in a brown 2008 Buick Enclave. The family had last been seen Aug. 14.

An Amber Alert was issued Aug. 19 asking the public for help tracking the family down. The alert was deactivated around 7 p.m. Friday.

"Thank you to the public, the media and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Wyman and Willow," the department wrote in a news release.

It’s unclear where the parents and children were found. The CHP could not immediately be reached for further comment Friday night.

