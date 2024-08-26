Two left lanes blocked on I-10 West at Canal Street due to accident

CBC

One person was killed in a head-on crash between two pickup trucks north of Madoc Sunday afternoon.The crash happened on Highway 62 a little after 1 p.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police. They'd posted on X about a collision north of Bannockburn Road.A 74-year-old man from Stirling, north of Belleville, who was driving one of the trucks was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote in a news release Monday.A 68-year-old passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said,