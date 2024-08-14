Two Londoners confirmed to have been found dead in burnt out car in Sweden

Two men who were found dead inside a burnt-out car in Sweden have been confirmed to have been two travel agents from London.

Juan Cifuentes and Farooq Abdulrazak were reported missing by their families after they failed to return from a business trip to Scandinavia.

Their remains have now been identified by Swedish prosecutors a month after they were discovered on July 14.

Prosecutor Magnus Petterson told Sky News that a "large murder investigation" remains in place, as well as a public appeal for information related to the case.

He added: "We are trying to figure out exactly what happened on the spot, why the British nationals were in Malmo and what happened after.

"We are looking at a very large amount of digital evidence and analysing it. Evidence from mobile phones, surrounding cameras, all the things we use as humans to communicate."

The bodies, reported to have gunshot wounds, were found inside a car it is believed the two men had hired after firefighters were scrambled to the scene of a blaze on a dirt road in the Fosie industrial estate in the coastal city of Malmö.

An urgent social media appeal was posted shortly after the incident revealing Juan, 33, and Farooq, 27, both from Finchley, had gone missing.

It is believed that the two men flew to Denmark and rented a car at Copenhagen Kastrup airport before driving across over the Oresund Bridge to Sweden where their burnt-out car was found.

Earlier Rickard Lundqvist, press spokesperson for police region South, confirmed that there was an investigation - but said there was no suspect at present.

The Met Police said in a statement at the time: “We continue to liaise with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to establish if the deaths of the two men in Malmo, Sweden, are related to two men reported missing in north London on July 15.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson added: “We are supporting the families of two British men reported missing in Sweden and are in touch with the local authorities.”

A spokesperson from the Swedish police previously said: “The incident is currently being investigated as a murder.

“Several witnesses have been interviewed and the police are interested in further observations and tips.”