Two masked men opened fire at Arlington recording studio, victim shot back, police say

One person was shot in Arlington Saturday night in the 2100 block of North Collins Street, possibly related to drug activity, according to police.

Police said they have arrested two suspects.

Officers were called around 10:25 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of East Lamar Boulevard when employees of a business in the area called 911 to report that a man with a gunshot wound had shown up at their store asking for help, according to police.

The victim said he was shot in the 2100 block of North Collins Street and walked to the business on Lamar, according to police. Officers who arrived at the victim’s location began providing the 29-year-old man with medical care until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man told officers he was at a recording studio on North Collins, producing music, when two masked men entered the building and opened fire, according to police. He said he was armed, too, and returned fire. He thought he may have hit the two masked shooters.

While some officers went to the victim’s location, others went to check the location where the man said he’d been shot. On the way there, police license plate readers notified officers of a stolen car seen leaving the same location.

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, believing it was connected to the shooting, police said. The driver didn’t stop and police pursued the driver to the 1500 block of NE Green Oaks Boulevard. They arrested 30-year-old Kinton Jones and his passenger, 52-year-old George Duncan. Both of them had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

When they searched the vehicle, officers found a guns and a face mask inside, leading investigators to believe the two men were the suspects from the shooting on North Collins Street, according to police.

Jones appeared to have non-life threatening injuries while Duncan is in intensive care, according to police. They both face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Jones will also be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to police.