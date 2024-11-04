Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in helicopter crash

Iranian Revolutionary Guard members take part in a military parade in Tehran on September 21, 2024.

Two of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have died in a helicopter crash during an anti-terror operation in the country's restive southeast, state media said Monday, adding that the fatalities included a general in the elite force.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general and pilot were killed in a helicopter crash during an anti-terror operation in the country's restive southeast, state media reported on Monday.

The "ultra-light gyroplane" of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "had an accident while conducting combat operations" in a border area, IRNA news agency said.

It said the crash happened in Sirkan, a city in Sistan-Baluchistan province, and identified the dead as General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of the Nineveh Brigade of Golestan province, and Hamed Jandaghi, a pilot of the IRGC ground forces.

Iran's armed forces have been mounting an operation in the region since October 26, when 10 police officers were killed in an attack claimed by Sunni Muslim militants.

They have killed several militants and arrested others during the operation, according to Iranian media outlets.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, and is one of the most impoverished provinces in the Islamic republic.

The province has experienced recurring clashes between Iranian security forces and rebels from the Baluch minority, radical Sunni groups and drug traffickers.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dies at 63 in helicopter crash

Iran pays homage to Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria strike and vows revenge