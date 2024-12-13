Two men arrested after fairground ride crash in Birmingham city centre

Two men have been arrested after a Christmas fairground ride "failed and crashed" in Birmingham city centre.

Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride in Centenary Square failed on Thursday evening, while around a dozen other patients were assessed and discharged at the scene.

The men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the scene on the same evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers.

West Midlands Police said they remain in custody.

A police cordon remained in place around the ride, which is 55m high, on Friday morning.

West Midlands Fire Service said the ride "dropped to ground level whilst in operation".

According to West Midlands Ambulance Service, the women's injuries are "not believed to be serious".

"On arrival, crews found 13 patients," the ambulance service said.

"Two women were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

"Nine women and three men were assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."

Read more:

Woman arrested after Buckingham Palace staff Christmas party

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said they "appreciate the concern around this incident" and are working with relevant authorities.

"We also have specialists attending the site today," he added. "There will be an investigation to establish what happened."

Danter Attractions, which manages the ride, declined to comment on the incident.