Two men arrested after fairground ride crashed to ground in Birmingham

Two men have been arrested after a Christmas fairground ride “dropped to the ground” causing injuries in Birmingham city centre.

Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride in Centenary Square “failed and crashed” at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said two men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the scene on Thursday evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers.

Both men remain in custody.

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service, with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

The ambulance service said the two people taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were discharged at the scene.

The chair swing ride, which is 55m tall, is within a cordon which is likely to remain in place throughout Friday, police said.

Police have asked anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage which may assist the investigation to get in contact with them, quoting log 4290 of December 12.