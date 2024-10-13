Two men arrested after fatal attack on XL bully in Slough

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal attack on an XL bully dog in Slough.

Thames Valley Police said the dog was “deliberately attacked and seriously injured” in the Berkshire town on September 29.

It was taken for emergency treatment but died from its injuries.

A force spokesman said the two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on Friday at an address in the town, where a quantity of cannabis was also found.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.

The spokesman said both men were released on police bail until January.

A 31-year-old man from Slough was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and was also released on police bail until January.