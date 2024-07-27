Two men arrested at Tommy Robinson march in London after clash with anti-racism protester

British far-right activist and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson, marches with supporters in central London (AFP via Getty Images)

At least nine people have been arrested on charges of assault, grievous bodily harm and racial abuse after far-right demonstrators clashed with anti-racism protesters, police and emergency workers in London.

Around 1,000 police officers were mobilised to “keep the peace” in the capital on Saturday as three marches took place simultaneously.

The events included a Stand Up To Racism march, a far-right demonstration entitled “Uniting The Kingdom” that was organised by English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson and a Trans Pride protest.

In an updated report late on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said two men had been arrested on charges of grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a participant of the Stand Up To Racism protest was assaulted by two suspects and suffered a head injury.

They added another member of the public was “arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward at Trans Pride”.

Another was “arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence after he allegedly snapped a Palestinian flag and made a racially abusive remark”.

A fifth was “arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence after a police officer was kicked”.

They later added: “A further four people have been arrested outside a pub in Whitehall on suspicion of assault on emergency workers. Four officers were assaulted. Fortunately none sustained serious injuries.”

They also said that a number of videos depicting racist and anti-Muslim chants were being investigated.

Thousands of protesters could be seen filling the Strand wearing clothing and holding flags depicting the Union, English, Scottish and Welsh flags (Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)

The police had already used powers under the Public Order Act to try to keep the opposing groups apart amid fears of serious disruption.

Chief superintendent Colin Wingrove, who was in charge of this weekend’s operation, warned at the start of the day that police would “intervene decisively” to deal with protesters who break the strict conditions about when and where they are allowed to demonstrate.

Thousands of demonstrators, in an event organised by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, marched from the Royal Courts of Justice to Trafalgar Square, setting off at 12.45pm.

People take part in a counter-demonstration against Tommy Robinson and his supporters (AFP via Getty Images)

In what was advertised as the “biggest patriotic rally the UK has ever seen”, the demonstrators were heard chanting “England” and “Rule Britannia”, as well as Mr Robinson’s name. Israeli flags were also seen being waved at the event.

A man walked past the protest at the square holding a Palestinian flag and attendees could be heard booing. Some attempted to chase the person as he was escorted by a group of Met officers down Cockspur Street.

Just a few hundred metres away, Stand Up To Racism demonstrators marched from Russell Square to Whitehall, holding up placards calling for the end of British weapons supplies to Israel.

The counter-protest, which set off at 1.30pm, was run with the support of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and 11 other trade unions, as well as Jeremy Corbyn’s Stop the War Coalition, Peace & Justice Project and Unite Against Fascism.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said details of the incident were still being collected and that a comprehensive account would be released later on Saturday.

Tommy Robinson, who caused controversy running counter-protests to the pro-Palestine marches during Armistice Day last November, was pictured addressing crowds at Trafalgar Square.

Actor turned political activist Lawrence Fox was also seen among the crowds at the event.