Two men charged with murder after body found in Gateshead park

Two men have been charged with murder after a man's body was found in a park in Gateshead.

Officers attended a grassy area near Shipcote Lane around 6.10am on Sunday, after a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Neil Selkirk, 54, was found dead with injuries consistent with having been assaulted.

Two men - aged 39 and 33 - were arrested near the scene and have now been charged with murder.

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today.

Detective Inspector Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police's Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: "This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts remain with Neil's family and friends at this devastating time.

"From the outset, Neil has been at the forefront of our minds and we have been absolutely committed to ensuring those responsible for his death are identified and convicted of their crimes.

"Two suspects are now due to appear before the courts charged with murder.

"As ever, I'd like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation and patience - and ask that everyone respects the ongoing legal proceedings.

"There is absolutely no place for violence in our communities, and as a force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us in order to ensure the swift delivery of justice."

An increased police presence remains at the scene on Tuesday as officers carry out further inquiries.