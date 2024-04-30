Two men charged over felling of Sycamore Gap tree

Dave Higgens, PA
·1 min read

Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage following the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, will appear in court next month, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The much-photographed tree, which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall for 200 years, was chopped down in September last year, causing a national outrage.

Sycamore Gap tree felled
Work begins to remove the felled tree on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland in October last year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gary Fothergill, specialist prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.

“They have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and will appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on May 15 2024.”

