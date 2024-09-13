Two men charged over stolen Banksy artwork

Two men have been charged after a Banksy artwork was stolen from a central London art gallery, the Met Police has said.

An investigation was launched after a burglary at Grove Gallery on New Cavendish Street at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.

The work, Girl with Balloon, was the only item stolen and has since been recovered and returned.

Larry Fraser, 47, of Evelyn Denington Road, Beckton, and James Love, 53, of Elvin Drive, North Stifford, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, a Met spokesperson said.

The Girl with Balloon piece was stolen on Sunday and later recovered [Nick Johnson]

The pair are set to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 9 October.

According to court documents, the pair allegedly entered Grove Gallery as trespassers and stole "Girl With Balloon print to the value of £270,000".

Grove Gallery held an exhibition called Banksy’s London Rebellion from 21 August to 7 September which featured the artist's works.

The painting was recovered by police after the burglary [Nick Johnson/BBC News]

The gallery told BBC News there was over £1.8m worth of art on display at the time of the burglary.

All of the artwork was removed and taken to storage following the theft.

'Completely bonkers'

Lindor Mehmenaj, the gallery manager said he was "petrified and horrified" when he arrived at the gallery to find the broken glass and the Banksy gone.

He alerted the police on Monday morning.

Lindor Mehmenaj said he was "petrified" to see the artwork was taken [Nick Johnson/BBC News]

On hearing from them that the artwork had been recovered he said it was remarkable to hear it had been found and that he could not believe his eyes when it was returned.

It now sits in a nondescript office in the gallery, wrapped in a police evidence bag.

He described the last few days as "completely bonkers".

When asked if he had been in contact with Banksy since the robbery Mr Mehmenaji replied: "My lips are sealed."

The signature artwork is part of a series of paintings and stencils by the guerrilla artist.

One version was partially shredded after going under the hammer for more than £1m in 2018.

The piece was voted the nation's favourite artwork in 2017 in a poll of 2,000 people.

Last month, Banksy unveiled a series of animal-themed works dotted across the capital, including one at London Zoo.

With additional reporting by Nicky Schiller.

