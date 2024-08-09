Two men in court after Bristol disorder

Twenty people have now been arrested in connection with Saturday's disorder [BBC]

Two men will appear in court after being charged in connection with violent unrest in the city centre.

Mark Bowen, 40, of no fixed address, and Daniel Russell, 47, of Church Road, Redfield, are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday after being charged with violent disorder.

Five men have now been charged after a far-right demonstration in the city centre on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, taking the total number of arrests in connection with the incident to 20.

About 100 far-right protesters and 300 counter-protesters gathered for two demonstrations near Castle Park on Saturday. Tensions have been high across England after the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, on 29 July.

Bristol's Supt Mark Runacres called the events of Saturday "shameful", adding the force would not facilitate "acts of criminality".

On Wednesday, thousands of anti-racist demonstrators gathered in Old Market after it was rumoured an immigration lawyer's premises would be targeted by far-right protesters.

Crowds were praised by police for "displaying exemplary behaviour".

