Two men who filmed themselves beating man to death in Pinner found guilty of murder

Rafal Zabiecki. (Met )

Two men have been found guilty of murdering their sleeping victim in north west London with one bludgeoning him to death as the other filmed.

Rafal Zabiecki, 48, was asleep when Jakub Molga and Andrej Kolecki entered his Pinner home and launched their fatal attack on February 20 last year.

A jury at Woolwich Crown Court heard how Molga beat Mr Zabiecki with a wooden table leg, hitting him so hard the piece of furniture broke.

Molga re-armed himself with heavier piece of wood and continued his attack, finally pouring boiling water over his victim's feet. Kolecki filmed the savage attack on his phone, the jury was told.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday.

Detectives presented phone evidence to the court and recovered the video of the attack despite Kolecki believing it had been permanently deleted.

They also uncovered fingerprints in the property in Howards Close. They gathered enough evidence to charge Molga, 26, and Andrej Kolecki, 61 with murder.

Andrej Kolecki filmed the deadly attack on his phone (Met police)

Detective Inspector Lucy Carberry, who was in charge of the investigation, said: “Molga’s claims that he didn’t intend to cause him serious harm are staggering – it was clear that Molga and Kolecki went there with a plan. From the start we knew we had to prove that this was a case of murder and that they had intended to seriously harm him.

“The team spent hours building the case against Molga and Kolecki, so that they could be properly held to account for their heartless crimes that day, and give Mr Zabieki’s family a small degree of comfort knowing that they were brought to justice.”

Jakub Molga bludgeoned his victim to death as he was sleeping. (Met)

Molga had previously pleaded guilty to ABH on another person at the address and Kolecki was also found guilty of ABH on the same individual.

Mr Zabiecki sister, Magdalena, said: “I am so happy that the jury have made the right decision. Although it can never bring Rafal back I feel that we have got justice for him and the rest of the family. I would like to thank the police investigation team for everything they have done and the support they have provided to us.”

The pair will be sentenced on 2 February at the Old Bailey.