Two men killed after separate late-night assaults in Montreal, police say

MONTREAL — Two men have died after separate armed assaults in Montreal.

Police say the killings are the second and third homicides in the city in 2025.

In one case, a 55-year-old man was shot about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The victim was transported to hospital but died and police have not made any arrests.

In a second case, a man was fatally stabbed just after midnight in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

There have been no arrests but two witnesses will be met by authorities to see if they had any involvement in the killing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press