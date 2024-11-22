Two men who ran people-smuggling operation from car wash in Caerphilly plead guilty

Two men who ran a people-smuggling operation from a car wash have pleaded guilty.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 40, had previously denied the charges of assisting a breach or attempted breach of immigration laws.

But on Friday, on the tenth day of their trial at Cardiff Crown Court, they pleaded guilty to all offences.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the pair were "leading a double life... they seemed to be operating a successful car wash" but were "part of a prolific people-smuggling group moving migrants across Europe".

The men were charged in February with five counts of conspiring to breach migration laws in Italy, Romania, Croatia and Germany to bring people into EU countries between September 2022 and April 2023 - mainly migrants from Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The prosecution opened its case last Monday, but on Friday the defendants both changed their pleas to guilty.

The jury had heard how Shamo and Khdir had used Fast Track Hand Car Wash in Caerphilly "at least in part to provide cover for the defendants' other activities".

Both Shamo, who was born in Iraq, and Khdir, who was born in Iran and is of Kurdish-Iranian ethnicity, were or had become British citizens.

The investigation, led by the NCA and supported by Gwent Police, found Shamo and Khdir were working as part of a larger organised crime group.

The trial heard migrants would pay money, "often equating to several thousands of pounds", to fund the journey via the Hawala transfer system of credit notes.

The jury was told four main routes were used to traffic the individuals, including via HGV lorries, ships or smaller vehicles such as cars and taxis.

The NCA says many of the migrants are suspected of having arrived in the UK.

'Prolific people-smuggling group'

NCA branch commander Derek Evans said of Khdir and Shamo: "While on the surface they seemed to be operating a successful car wash, they were actually part of a prolific people-smuggling group moving migrants across Europe and taking thousands in payment."

He said the pair would advertise their services through videos and boast of successful trips on messaging groups.

In video evidence used by the prosecution, a family travelling by plane said "we are very happy... this is the visa, may god bless him".

In another, a man travelling via the HGV route said: "Lorry route agreement, crossing agreement with the knowledge of driver. Here we have men, women and children. Thank god the route was easy and good."

Read more from Sky News:

Gatwick Airport reopens terminal after 'security incident'

Reform MP was jailed for repeatedly kicking girlfriend

When Shamo and Khdir were first arrested in April 2023, Khdir was heard telling Shamo: "Just tell them that we are buying and selling cars, just say we do transfer money from our home country."

Dame Angela Eagle, minister for border security and asylum, said the government was "taking action against the people smuggling gangs and will stop at nothing to dismantle their networks".

"Criminals like Khdir and Shamo put countless lives at risk smuggling vulnerable people through Europe in a shameless attempt to make cash," she added.

Khdir and Shamo will be sentenced at a later date.