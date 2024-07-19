Two men shot dead in Montreal, the city's 19th and 20th homicides in 2024

MONTREAL — Montreal police have opened a homicide investigation after two men in their 30s were gunned down early Friday in the city's St-Michel neighbourhood.

Police were alerted to gunshots on 25th Avenue near Robert Boulevard around 1:50 a.m.

Officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported in critical condition to hospital where the pair, aged 33 and 34, were declared dead.

The major crimes unit is leading the investigation and forensic teams and investigators were on site today.

No arrests have been made in the killings — the 19th and 20th homicides reported in Montreal in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press