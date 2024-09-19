Two men shot and killed Wednesday night near Kansas City park: Police

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a shooting near Maple Park, according to Kansas City police.

Kansas City police officers responded to the 300 block of Maple Boulevard in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood of Kansas City around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.

Multiple people in the area had already called 911 shortly before shots were fired, DiMartino said.

Officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds in Maple Park, DiMartino said. The victims were declared dead on the scene by emergency medical responders.

Detectives are still investigating the crime scene and interviewing witnesses about the shooting, DiMartino said.

No one has been arrested.

Wednesday’s shooting represents the 115th and 116th homicides reported in Kansas City in 2024, according to data collected by The Star. At this time last year, 143 homicides had been reported in the city, according to Star data.