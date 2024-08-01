Two men sought by police over £5,000 Victoria watch robbery

Officers have released CCTV footage of two men following a watch theft at Victoria station (British Transport Police)

Police are looking for two men after a £5,000 watch was snatched in the early hours of the morning at Victoria station.

The victim was walking from the Southbound Victoria Line to the taxi rank at the busy station at around 4.30am on July 20 when he was followed.

Two men grabbed his Tag Heuer watch, worth around £5,000, and ran off.

The British Transport Police have released CCTV footage of a pair of men who may have information that could help their investigation.

The force said in a statement: “Officers investigating a robbery are today releasing a CCTV image in connection.”

It added: “Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist their investigation.”

People can contact the BTP by texting 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 115 of 20 July. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.