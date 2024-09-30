Two migrant boats reach Canary Islands after deadly sinking

STORY: :: Two more migrant boats have reached the Canary Islands after a deadly sinking over the weekend

:: September 30, 2024

:: La Restinga, Spain

:: At least nine people died and 48 are missing after the sinking of a migrant boat from West Africa

One migrant was seen laying on a stretcher while others were taken to a Red Cross tent to receive treatment and assess their health.

Minutes after the arrival, emergency services located another wooden boat on route to the same port.

The crossings followed a disastrous sinking of a migrant boat at the weekend.

Rescuers were able to pick up 27 of 84 migrants who were trying to reach Spanish shores from West Africa.