Two Mississippi Museums honor veterans

- Business Insider
It's becoming clearer how Ukraine's first attack on North Korean troops went down
A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
- CNN
Zelensky confirms deadly clashes with North Korean troops as Putin says he’s willing to talk with Trump
North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.
- The Canadian Press
'Disgraceful': N.S. Tory leader slams school's request that military remove uniform
HALIFAX — A Halifax-area school is walking back its request that service members not attend its Remembrance Day ceremony in uniform, following an outburst of anger including from the Nova Scotia premier, who said the initial ask was “disgraceful and demeaning."
- Business Insider
This French fighter jet Ukraine will get next can launch the stealthy Storm Shadow missiles that have frustrated Russia
France has promised to deliver Ukraine a new jet type, the Mirage, which can fire Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles.
- Business Insider
Ukraine keeps finding Western parts in Russia's weapons, this time in the wreckage of its new heavy Hunter drone
Ukraine's military intelligence agency said it found Western-made parts in the wreckage of Russia's new S-70 Okhotnik "Hunter" drone.
- Reuters
Israel signs $5.2 billion deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Israeli defence ministry said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to acquire 25 next generation F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co. It said the $5.2 billion agreement was part of a broader package of U.S. aid approved by the U.S. administration and Congress earlier this year and included an option for 25 additional aircraft. "These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East," the ministry said in a statement.
- Reuters
US military ready to carry out lawful orders of next Trump administration, avoid politics, Pentagon chief says
MIAMI (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told troops in a memo released on Thursday that the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out "all lawful orders." Trump was elected president on Tuesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new U.S. leadership likely to test the resilience of democratic institutions at home and relations abroad. During an interview last month, Trump was asked if he was expecting "chaos" on Election Day, and he appeared to suggest the military could be deployed against citizens who oppose him.
- BBC
Russia jails soldiers who killed entire family in Ukraine
The sentence, handed down by a Russian court, is a rare example of the country holding its troops to account for war crimes.
- The Canadian Press
Army says the US will restart domestic TNT production at plant to be built in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Army awarded a $435 million contract on Friday to build a TNT production plant in western Kentucky that will become the first domestic source for the explosive material in decades, officials said.
- The Hill
Austin calls former Israeli defense minister after Netanyahu dismissal
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, just two days after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Austin told Gallant that he was “a trusted partner and friend” and one whose “expertise, professionalism, and seasoned judgment in addressing pressing security challenges was deeply valued,” according to…
- Reuters
Exclusive-Pentagon lifts ban on contractors fixing U.S.-supplied weapons in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -In its final months, President Joe Biden's administration has decided to allow U.S. defense contractors to work in Ukraine to maintain and repair Pentagon-provided weaponry, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, in a significant policy shift that aims to aid Kyiv's fight against Russia. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the contractors would be small in number and located far from the front lines.
- Business Insider
US Army Rangers have been training for a different kind of fight: neutralizing enemy underground nuclear facilities
Shifting their role, US Army Rangers linked up with a little-known unit to practice taking down an adversary's nuclear sites.
- The Canadian Press
Philippine forces retake an island in mock combat as China's navy watches
THITU ISLAND, South China Sea (AP) — Philippine forces practised retaking an island in the South China Sea Wednesday in the first such combat exercise in the disputed waters as Chinese navy ships kept watch from a distance, the Philippine military chief said.
- Canadian Press Videos
Israeli military intercepts projectiles from Lebanon
The Israeli military said on Thursday that about 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, with some being intercepted. Israel’s emergency services said in a statement that “reports were received of a strike on a vehicle”, but no injuries were reported. (AP video by Sam McNeil)
- The Hill
Trump’s expected military reset: Culture war counteroffensive
President-elect Trump is expected to transform the U.S. military from the Pentagon, with promises to slash spending, thin the top ranks and roll back efforts to make the military more inclusive to transgender and women soldiers. While Trump has not presented clear policies for the Defense Department or yet named a nominee to head the…
- The Canadian Press
Middle East latest: Israeli defense minister officially steps down
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant officially stepped down Friday in a ceremony that replaced him with Israel Katz, the former foreign minister, just three days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Gallant, sparking protests.
- The Canadian Press
Russia blasts Ukraine with more aerial attacks as part of an intensified campaign
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles, bombs and drones battered three regions of Ukraine in targeted nighttime attacks, officials said Friday, as Russia mounts an intensified aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say they need more Western help to counter — even as doubts deepen over what Kyiv can expect from a new U.S. administration.
- People
Why Do Members of the British Royal Family Wear Red Poppy Pins in November?
The symbolic accessory will likely be on display this weekend as the royal family marks Remembrance Sunday
- Reuters
North Korean deployment is 'dangerous expansion' of support for Russia's Ukraine war, NATO says
In a joint statement, the military alliance's 32 member countries warned that "the deepening military cooperation" between Russia and North Korea "deeply impacts Euro-Atlantic security, with implications also for the Indo-Pacific". Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Ukraine also supported the NATO statement.
- United Press International
Japan defense minister boards S. Korean warship for first time to show military cooperation
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani boarded a South Korean Navy amphibious ship while in port in Japan Thursday, the first Japanese defense minister to board a South Korean warship.