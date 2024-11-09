Two Mississippi Museums honor veterans

Reuters

MIAMI (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told troops in a memo released on Thursday that the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out "all lawful orders." Trump was elected president on Tuesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new U.S. leadership likely to test the resilience of democratic institutions at home and relations abroad. During an interview last month, Trump was asked if he was expecting "chaos" on Election Day, and he appeared to suggest the military could be deployed against citizens who oppose him.