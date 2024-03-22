Two more days in the 60s before rain or snow Sunday
We'll stay under a mostly sunny sky today, with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.
We'll stay under a mostly sunny sky today, with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.
It's officially spring, but Friday's snow across southern Ontario could bring one of the largest one day snowfall totals of the year
The Georgia zoo staff caught the heartwarming moment on video while the gorillas were in their “indoor night area.”
He tries to copy his mom and “eat whatever she is currently eating,” zookeepers say.
A widespread swath of snow is expected across southern Ontario on Friday. Some areas could get 10-15 cm, however, the exact track is uncertain. Farther north, less snow for some, farther south more snowfall for some. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Vermont wildlife officials said they estimate the cub was alone “for a while.”
A chilly weekend will spread across much of Canada as an active pattern churns through the end of March
As concerns about a scheduled increase to the federal carbon price grow, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Tuesday in Ottawa that provinces are welcome to come up with their own policies, as long as the federal minimum pollution price is used.
After two years and four failed attempts, a ragdoll cat that belonged to a Kelowna, B.C., woman has been successfully cloned. Kris Stewart received not one but two kittens cloned using DNA from her beloved cat Bear. Stewart said she sent Bear's DNA to ViaGen, a Texas-based pet cloning company, after he died at the age of five in a traffic accident in January 2022. "I just felt like there was more living that needed to be done by Bear," said Stewart. The process of cloning involves putting the an
Noi Psaroudaki, a veterinarian at the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, says a rare male pygmy hippo born earlier this year is doing well — and giving hope to conservationists aiming to increase the population of this endangered species.
Additional snowfall targets Alberta through the weekend. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
It won't feel like spring at all in eastern Quebec and on parts of the East Coast as a messy system will be bringing a hefty dose of snowfall for many areas, and heavy rain for others, alongside intense wind gusts
Researches discovered the “smooth” animal in a forest of Vietnam.
The Hampton Lake couple were walking their Labradoodle Monday morning when they came across a sight that frightened her and fascinated him
More snow is on the way for southern Ontario on Wednesday, a not-so pleasant way to welcome spring into the region for its first full day.
The owner of an alligator recently seized by conservation officers in New York is fighting for its return, saying the reptile he named Albert and has shared a home with for more than three decades is a gentle giant that's no danger to anyone. Officers a week ago met Tony Cavallaro in the driveway of his suburban Buffalo home with a warrant, before sedating the 12-foot (3.6-meter), 750-pound (340-kilogram) alligator, taping his mouth and driving him away in a van. Cavallaro’s license to keep Albert, who is 34 years old, had expired in 2021, the Department of Environmental Conservation said.
The damage the animals do to parts of the Highlands is causing concern for some locals.
The Yukon Legislative Assembly has defeated a motion to condemn an increase to the federal carbon tax.That tax is due to go up by about 23 per cent on April 1, adding roughly three cents more per litre to the price Yukoners pay for gas.Yukon Party MLA Wade Istchenko, who represents Kluane, brought the motion forward Wednesday to condemn the increase. The motion ultimately failed, with eight MLAs voting in favour and 10 voting against it.Istchenko said people can't afford that increase when they'
Sid the siamang couldn’t help himself, stealing birthday treats from Hahnumahn who was celebrating his 28th birthday at Oakland Zoo in California.Video shared by Oakland Zoo on March 21 shows the pair chasing each other around their enclosure after Sid helped himself to presents and snacks meant for Hahnumahn.“Happy 28th birthday Hahnumahn siamang!” the zoo said.“Sid attended the party…and stole several snacks and gifts from the birthday boy. All in all, much fun was had.” Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful
The beloved rescued tiger cub that was recently named by an internet poll has been thriving at the Oakland Zoo.Lily the cub is “doing really well” and “showing us her personality,” a keeper said in a video released by the zoo on March 19.The cub was rescued from a privately owned facility and brought to the zoo in February, the Oaklandside reported. She had suffered multiple bone fractures due to nutrient deficiencies, the zoo told the outlet. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful
The lawsuit says that three Americans attempted to visit sites in Arizona, New York and Georgia but were denied entry when they tried to pay in cash.