Two more lynx spotted on the loose in Scottish Highlands

The sighting comes after a pair of the animals, including the one pictured, were captured on Thursday - UNPIXS

Police are investigating a sighting of another two lynx in the Scottish Highlands.

Police Scotland received reports the animals had been seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie at about 7.10am on Friday.

Officers said they believe the sighting is connected to the release of two other lynx seen in the same area on Wednesday, which were safely captured on Thursday.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the animals. Police said officers were working with specially-trained personnel to capture them.

David Field, the chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said humane traps were being set in the area.

“Two more lynx have been sighted in the same Cairngorms location where we successfully captured a pair yesterday,” he said.

“Further traps are being baited in the area and the hope is that these animals will be safely and humanely captured before being taken to Edinburgh Zoo to join the two captured yesterday in quarantine.

A pair of lynx, pictured, were spotted in a wooded area of the region on Wednesday before being captured the next day - Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/SWNS

“Police Scotland and Cairngorm National Park Authority rangers are also in attendance.”

Mr Field added: “The public are being asked to steer clear of the area as a build-up of people could disturb the animals and hamper efforts on the ground.

“RZSS condemns the illegal release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms and urges anyone with information on the release of these lynx to contact Police Scotland.”

Police said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances of the sighting and urged anyone with information to get in contact.

Lynx paw prints were found in the snow near Kingussie, Scotland - Peter Jolly/Northpix

The suspected “illegal release” of the animals into the wild has been condemned by wildlife groups.

Speaking after the capture of the two lynx on Thursday, Mr Field said: “It was a highly irresponsible act and it is very unlikely they would have survived in the wild due to a lack of adequate preparation.

“Their abandonment was reckless to the animals, public, the community and nature.”

Lynx to Scotland, a project working to return the species to the Highlands, also condemned the illegal release.

Peter Cairns, the founder and executive director of SCOTLAND: The Big Picture, one of the three charities involved in the scheme, said it was “excellent news” that the first two lynx had been captured quickly and were safe.

The capture of the first pair of lynx on Thursday was caught on camera by the RZSS - RZSS/UNPIXS

He added: “The Lynx to Scotland project is working to secure the return of Lynx to the Scottish Highlands, but irresponsible and illegal releases such as this are simply counter-productive.”

The lynx captured on Thursday were taken by RZSS staff to quarantine facilities at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms. The animals are due to be transferred to Edinburgh Zoo, where their health and welfare will be assessed.

David Barclay, the manager of the RZSS Saving Wildcats team, said that in the long term the creatures may be rehomed in Highland Wildlife Park, which is already home to two northern lynx named Switch and Neon.