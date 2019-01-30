The two Netflix shows Eric Decker and Jessie James are binging

Eric Decker and Jessie James are arguably one the best-looking couples the world has ever seen.

After three kids together and six years of marriage, the former NFL-pro and country singer are still very much in love and letting us in on their secrets to a successful romance.

"You got to really love and like the person that you are with. Our thing is communication. We have a busy lifestyle with three kids and both having careers (well more her than me right now). I get to be a stay home dad, " Decker revealed to AOL during a chat the James Hotel in NYC. " It's just communication and making the effort to have our quiet time. We're into some Netflix shows right now which is kind of our escape from parenthood. We just finished 'Sex Ed,' it's a really good show. And then we're watching 'You.'"

"Also, trying to find time to get outside the house whether it's a lunch date or out for a night. It's about spending time together and communication," he added.

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos alum talked to us about how his focus has shifted since becoming a father and why the stress of being a professional athlete is a heavy weight to hold.



"I think once I finally made the announcement and decided I was going to retire, it was a big weight off my shoulder. Just the stress of being a professional athlete started to get to me because I was away from my family. It's a sacrifice to be able to do it. When I was in Denver and New York it was consistent because I was on the same team for all three years, but once I started bouncing around from team to team, it was not worth it for me because my priorities had changed so much. My family is my focus."

Decker, who announced is retirement this past August, is still a busy man despite putting down the helmet. He's currently teaming up with Horizon Organic High Protein to launch their latest high protein milk. (It's delicious--trust us we tried it.)

"It's a very good way for me, after a workout, to recover my muscles and for my kids to get protein into their diet. It supports farmers throughout the country and we're pretty healthy with as far as how we eat at the house," he said of the partnership.

As for who he has on the Super Bowl, he's leaning towards the New England Patriots. The team had actually signed Decker just weeks before his retirement announcement.

"I'm hoping for a really good game. I thought the champion games were all close and really good games. That's what you want for the Super Bowl. I was in New England for a couple of weeks last year, so I feel really invested in that team because I know the guys personally and been around them. I'd love to see them win."