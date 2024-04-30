Two-year-old boy dies after getting swept away in bounce house by wind

A two-year-old boy was killed, and another child was injured after a bounce house they were playing in was swept away by a strong gust of wind.

Officers from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence near Casa Grande in Arizona at around 5pm on Saturday after the bounce house became airborne while a group of children were playing on it.

“That afternoon, several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighbouring lot,” the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to various outlets.

“A two-year-old child was transported to the hospital, where he passed away. A second child received non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital for care.”

While authorities have not named the child, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for the parents of the child they identified as two-year-old Bodhi.

The fundraiser, which has reached over $120,000 donations as of Tuesday, is collecting funds for Karl and Cristy, the parents of the young boy who passed away in the incident.

The page says that Bodhi was lifted into the air while playing in a bounce house by a sudden gust of wind, resulting in fatal injuries.

“This devastating loss has left Karl and Cristy grappling with unimaginable grief,” the donations organiser, Ashley Al-Khouri, wrote.

Ms Al-Khouri added that the couple are also expecting to give birth to their second child at the end of May.

“Amidst their sorrow, they face the daunting task of preparing for the arrival of their newborn,” she wrote.

Ms Al-Khouri added that Karl works alongside her husband at Phoenix Fire Station 40, who also posted on their social media the announcement of Bodhi’s passing in a “bounce house accident”.

“Karl and Cristy tragically lost their two-year-old son Bodhi in a bounce house accident on Saturday,” the fire station wrote on Instagram.

“Karl and Cristy have been an integral part of Firehouse 25 family for many years, including Rescue 25 and paramedic precepting.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office also offered their “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family.”

At this stage, police say the incident appears to be a “tragic accident”, but an investigation into what caused the death is ongoing.

The Independent has contacted the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for further information.