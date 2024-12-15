Two-year-old boy killed in ‘hit-and-run’ involving stolen Porsche

Police tape still hangs at the scene of the fatal crash in Dartmouth Road, Smethwick - Naomi DeSouza/BPM

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver after a two-year-old boy was killed in a car crash involving a stolen Porsche.

Two cars collided shortly before 11pm on Saturday night in the West Midlands.

The emergency services were called to Dartmouth Road in Smethwick and took the child and four adults to hospital, where the boy died despite the efforts of doctors.

A woman of 29 and a 30-year-old man remain in a serious condition while another man and woman, both 30, were described as stable.

Police believe the driver of a grey Porsche Cayenne struck a Toyota as it left a roundabout on Kenrick Way.

The crash happened at 11pm on Saturday night - Naomi DeSouza/BPM

The driver fled the scene and further checks on the car revealed it had been stolen earlier this month.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We have spoken to witnesses and CCTV inquiries in and around the area are underway.

“The road was closed in both directions while specialist reconstruction staff examined the scene, but has now reopened.”

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time.

“I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us. They made the wrong decision to run away and I’m asking them now to make the right one.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, live chat online or by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 4421 of Dec 14.